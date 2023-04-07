Pet dumping is becoming more frequent as animal shelters remain at max capacity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the last few years, according to a report from USA Today, shelters nationwide are now being drastically overcrowded as they're taking in animals faster than they can find homes for them. In fact intake rates at municipal facilities jumped 7% in the last year and that rate was nearly twice as high for dogs. This issue is now making way for another as people are not surrendering animals properly.

Amy Lewis, Executive Director for the Niagara SPCA said they're taking in more and more strays and instances of animal dumping.

"Sometimes they will abandon," said Lewis. "They'll dump them somewhere and hope that they make their way to someone that can help them.

Just this week, Buddy's Second Chance Rescue was contacted to help an abandoned dog. They said the dog was dumped from a U-Haul truck in heart-breaking condition. They have since named the dog Koa, which they say is Hawaiian for warrior, has made it to foster care. The reason why Koa was left behind is still unknown. Lewis said there can be many reasons for this, one being financial struggles.

"The price of everything has really increased and that obviously includes vet care," said Lewis. "So, many people find themselves in a situation where they can't afford to treat their vets and there really aren't any viable options of low cost care for these animals."

Lewis said whatever the circumstance is, the amount of danger it puts the animal in doesn't change.

"They become at risk of being hit by cars," said Lewis. "They become at risk of falling into the wrong hands. Everyone knows that dog fighting is a very real issue. It's just not the safest thing to do for your pet."

Lewis said to reach out to your local shelter and rescue for help but do it in advance. Shelters around the country are having trouble finding new homes for the animals they care for. With many locations operating at max capacity, making room isn't easy.

"I mean if you now that you're losing your home, get on waiting list right away because expecting that a shelter or rescue can accommodate you that very second with the current conditions is just not feasible."

Lewis said if you ever find an abandoned animal, call your local dog control officer and you'll be connected with a housing facility in your community.