New York Giants fans donating money to Oishei Children's Hospital after Daboll, Schoen hires

Oishei Children's Hospital
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jan 29, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After the New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach and assistant general manager Joe Schoen as general manager, fans of the Giants are donating $17 to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

This follows the lead from Kansas City Chiefs fans who have been donating $13 to Oishei Children's Hospital following the divisional round game between the Chiefs and the Bills.

The hospital says since the divisional round game, over $442,000 have been donated by nearly 20,000 donors to the hospital.

This started last season when Bills fans donated money to Oishei Children's Hospital after Josh Allen's grandmother died before a game against the Seattle Seahawks with the hospital setting up the Patricia Allen fund.

