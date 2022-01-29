New York Giants fans donating money to Oishei Children's Hospital after Daboll, Schoen hires

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After the New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach and assistant general manager Joe Schoen as general manager, fans of the Giants are donating $17 to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

Thank you all so much for your support! As the only standalone children's hospital in New York State, and a major resource for pediatric healthcare for kids & families in the region, we couldn't do it without donations from people like you. Thank you #Giants fans! 💚 — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 29, 2022

This follows the lead from Kansas City Chiefs fans who have been donating $13 to Oishei Children's Hospital following the divisional round game between the Chiefs and the Bills.

The hospital says since the divisional round game, over $442,000 have been donated by nearly 20,000 donors to the hospital.

As the only standalone children's hospital in NY state and a resource for pediatric healthcare in the region, your donations are critical to help us care for kids & families here. Things like equipment, technology, training, education and support programs all rely on donations ❤️ — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 29, 2022

This started last season when Bills fans donated money to Oishei Children's Hospital after Josh Allen's grandmother died before a game against the Seattle Seahawks with the hospital setting up the Patricia Allen fund.