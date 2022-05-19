Looking for a 'Choose Love' shirt the Buffalo Bills wore? Team says they will be available soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Players and staff from the Buffalo Bills, Sabres and Bandits came together Wednesday to support the community impacted by the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14.

The teams held a moment of silence, laid flowers at the memorial outside of the supermarket and then prepared and handed out food to the local community. The Buffalo Bills Foundation and NFL Foundation also announced a combined donation of $400,000 to support the community.

Those who were there from the Bills organization were wearing shirts that said "Choose Love" with the Bills logo beneath it.

Many have reached out to 7 News asking if the shirts are for sale. The Buffalo Bills made an announcement on the team's Twitter account Thursday saying, "the only way we're going to eradicate hatred is through love. Our “Choose Love” shirt will be made available soon." The statement went on to say the proceeds will benefit the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.

The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund has surpassed $1 million in donations and has seen contributions from all 50 states and from 17 different countries since it was created on Tuesday.