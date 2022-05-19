Looking for a 'Choose Love' shirt the Buffalo Bills wore? PSE producer/director says 'sit tight'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Players and staff from the Buffalo Bills, Sabres and Bandits came together Wednesday to support the community impacted by the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14.

The teams held a moment of silence, laid flowers at the memorial outside of the supermarket and then prepared and handed out food to the local community. The Buffalo Bills Foundation and NFL Foundation also announced a combined donation of $400,000 to support the community.

Those who were there from the Bills organization were wearing shirts that said "Choose Love" with the Bills logo beneath it.

Many have reached out to 7 News asking if the shirts are for sale. According to a Twitter post from Michelle Girardi Z, a Pegula Sports and Entertainment producer/director, those looking for a "Choose Love" shirt are asked to "sit tight for a moment." Girardi also said not to purchase any counterfeit shirts that may appear in Bills-related posts and there will be "more to come soon."

You can read the full statement below:

"I would ask people to sit tight for a moment and not purchase any counterfeit "Choose Love" shirts that may appear in replies to Bills-related posts. Those are vultures trying to profit off of this tragedy...more to come soon." - Michelle Girardi Z, Pegula Sports and Entertainment producer/director