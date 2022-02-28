How WNY communities can help the people of Ukraine through donations, volunteering and more

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, many in the City of Good Neighbors are looking for ways to help. Here are a few actions you can take from Western New York to help Ukrainians:

"March" for Ukraine at Hydraulic Hearth

Throughout March, Hydraulic Hearth in Buffalo is donating 100% of proceeds from its pizza sales to aid for Ukrainian refugees. You can find out more on its Facebook page.

Donate to community fundraisers

Several community members with ties to Ukraine have started their own fundraisers. 7 News reporter Jeff Rusack spoke to Alina Pierowicz, who moved to the United States from Ukraine when she was six. Now a real estate agent in WNY, Pierowicz is raising money to help Ukrainians cover evacuation expenses and more.

Write letters of appeal to elected leaders

Ukrainians of Buffalo has compiled pre-written letters of appeal to WNY's representatives in Congress and to President Biden. The letters urge for the United States to support Ukraine. If you are interested in sending one of these letters, you can find links to each here.

Learn about Ukrainian culture

The Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center is a hub for Ukrainian Americans in Buffalo. It's also a great place to learn about Ukraine and make new connections. The center has already hosted and scheduled several gatherings to support Ukraine during the invasion. You can get involved by following them on Facebook.

Red Cross

The International Committee of the Red Cross is working in Ukraine to help repair infrastructure and provide support to health facilities. You can make a donation here.

UNICEF

UNICEF is focused on helping children affected by this crisis. It ensures children have access to safe water, health care, education and nutrition. You can make a donation on their website.