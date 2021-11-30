Giving Tuesday: Local organizations to share your #BuffaloStrong support with today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is celebrated as Giving Tuesday across the country.

It's a chance to give back to non-profit organizations leading into the holiday season.

Beginning in 2020, 7ABC has partnered with several local organizations working to help Western New Yorkers through the Buffalo Strong initiative. Here's what those organizations do and how you can help support their work:

FeedMore WNY

FeedMore WNY formed when Meals On Wheels and the Food Bank of WNY joined forces. They help individuals and families dealing with food insecurity. They assist families in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara counties. They have volunteer opportunities on their website. You can also donate here.

GLYS Western New York, Inc.

GLYS WNY provides advocacy, information and peer support for LGBTQ+ youth. The organization currently works with 72 schools in the area, helping develop inclusive environments for students. Learn how you can help on their website.

Buffalo PAL

The Police Athletic League of Buffalo provides educational, athletic and cultural programming for more than 20,000 kids and young adults in Buffalo. Participants in its programs range in age from 5 to 21 years old. PAL works with law enforcement to provide leadership and direction. Learn more and support their cause here.

WNY Heroes, Inc.

WNY Heroes provides support and essential resources for thousands of local veterans and their families. The organization works to help veterans ease the transition from military life. In 2020 alone, they awarded more than $420,000 in rent and mortgage relief for local veterans. You can support their mission here.

American Cancer Society

The Upstate New York chapter of the American Cancer Society hosts annual fundraising events like Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. The organization's mission is to "free the world from cancer." It raises money to fund and conduct research and raise awareness about cancer prevention. You can support their cause here.