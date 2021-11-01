How to pick up a limited edition Buffalo Strong shirt or hoodie and support WNY Heroes, Inc.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Strong initiative is honoring Western New York veterans and their families this November with a special edition t-shirt and hoodie, "Buffalo Strong: Honor, Respect, Perseverance."

The shirts and hoodies are available all November through Retro Buffalo. $7 from each shirt or hoodie purchase will go directly to WNY Heroes, Inc.

Click here to pick up your Buffalo Strong: Honor, Respect, Perseverance t-shirt or hoodie and show your support for local veterans and their families.

WNY Heroes, Inc. offers immediate financial assistance and critical life sustaining support to veterans and their families. It also offers peer-to-peer programs to help veterans find community. You can find out more about what they do and how you can help here.