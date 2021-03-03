Did you lose your deposit for a wedding at Hotel Henry? Developer Douglas Jemal wants to hear from you.

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Developer Douglas Jemal and his team are looking to get in touch with couples who lost their wedding deposits at Hotel Henry when the venue abruptly shutdown.

Jemal, who now hopes to acquire the hotel, announced his intention to refund wedding deposits last week, but his team is now looking for help in tracking down those impacted.

"After looking into the situation, there are no credible reports sufficiently detailing the names, contact information, or amount lost at the Hotel Henry so we have decided to usher a public call", says

Sean Heidinger, the Director of Business Development for Douglas Development.

Heidinger, who is preparing a report for Jemal detailing those impacted, is asking couples to reach out to him via email at sheidinger@douglasdev.com

"While Douglas’ purchase of the Hotel Henry and Richardson complex is still not confirmed, Douglas vows to make those couples good.", said Heidinger. "We will respond to everyone and do the right thing in the city go great neighbors."

Jemal, who also owns Seneca One, the Boulevard Mall, and is working on acquiring the downtown Hyatt, also recently gave WKBW a tour of his $150 million project of redeveloping the iconic Statler building.

