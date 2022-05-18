City of Buffalo to collect personal care items for community impacted by mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has announced it will collect personal care items for residents in the community impacted by the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

On Thursday and Friday personal care items will be collected In Niagara Square during Food Truck Thursdays and in the lobby of Buffalo City Hall.

The items being collected include:

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Baby diapers and wipes

Toothepaste

Body soap

Hand soap

Garbage bags

Shampoo

“To the victims’ families who are hurting and to the people of the Buffalo community, we’re not going anywhere. We’re going to be with you today. We’re going to be with you tomorrow and we’re going to be there with you to rebuild. I ask our community to once again show why we are known as the City of Good Neighbors by donating needed items for those that need them most." - Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

For more ways you can help you can click here and if you are in need of help you can find more information here.