Buffalo Sabres Foundation announces $100,000 donation to Resource Council of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres Foundation announced it will donate $100,000 to the Resource Council of WNY.

The Resource Council of WNY operates the Buffalo Renaissance Foundation Community Center at 347 E. Ferry Street. The center has been serving as one of the key food and supply distribution sites for the community since the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. The donation will support staffing and programming at the center.

“We are proud to have been investing in the Resource Council of WNY and Buffalo Renaissance Foundation Community Center since 2015 and remain committed to helping provide access to educational and recreational opportunities at the center in the wake of the heartbreaking tragedy that happened last Saturday. We need to support our neighbors and be catalysts for change, and this will hopefully be a small part of the healing process as we come together as a community. The Resource Council of WNY’s longstanding goal of bringing stability, hope and inspiration to families they serve is more important now than ever before.” - Buffalo Sabres Foundation President Rich Jureller

According to the foundation, it has invested $1.2 million in the center and has helped procure grants totaling almost $700,000 from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund since the center opened in 2015.

For more information on how you can help or where you can get help, you can click here and here.