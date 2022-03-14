Buffalo State campus community mourns student death as police search for a killer

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — As Buffalo Police continue searching for the killer of a 19-year-old SUNY Buffalo State student, two campuses separated by nearly 400-miles are in mourning.

“Every time he would leave you — you would leave with a smile because that's the kind of personality that he had,” reflected Rashid Ferrod Davis, founding principal, P-TECH, Brooklyn.

WKBW Rashid Ferrod Davis, founding principal, P-TECH, Brooklyn.

Royden Cave is being remembered for his sense of humor, his smile, and his great personality.

Buffalo Police responded to a call of “shots fired” at an "off-campus house party" at 326 Bird avenue over the weekend.

The student altered died at ECMC. The search is underway for his killer and Crime Stoppers has issued a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers now offering a reward for information regarding the fatal shooting of ⁦@buffalostate⁩ student at am off-campus party. ⁦@WKBW⁩ pic.twitter.com/bw9BamlzjO — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) March 14, 2022

Davis says Royden graduated in 2021 sent a tweet following the young man's tragic death.

“It's important to remember that his family loved him, his school community loved him and he was 19 and in college trying to move forward in life,” Davis remarked.

A P-TECH teacher also posted a photo of Royden from his graduation, writing he is “devastated” that Royden won't be able to finish his freshman year and that he was so excited about college.

WKBW PTECH graduation photo of Royden Cave (right) from 2021.

“The light that he would bring to the classroom because of his behavior and his smile — his joking and faithfulness,” described Royden.

A Buffalo State, Royden was majoring in criminal justice and I’ve learned he was a well-known and well-liked student.

“Not only his sense of humor and care for people but also you could find him just about anywhere on campus and lots of students knew him from lots of different context on the campus,” explained Timothy Gordon, Vice President of Student Affairs.

Buffalo State is offering to counsel any student or faculty that needs help in dealing with this tragedy.

WKBW Timothy Gordon, Vice President of Student Affairs.

“Open counseling, satellite counseling around the campus as well as some support circles through our restorative justice center and the students are also planning a memorial service,” Gordon said.

Gordon says they spent Sunday with students living in the residence halls who were close with Royden.

WKBW Buffalo State campus Monday.

“We have a lot of students who had classes with him so we are also doing a lot of support around those particular classes that's another support that we are providing to students right now,” noted Gordon. “This has been certainly a very tragic loss. I would say a lot of students are really in shock and just trying to make sense of it.”

Both Buffalo State and his former high school have reached out to support Royden's family.

“I spoke with the father who is just completely devastated,” replied Davis. “When you send your children away to college, you definitely don't want to have parents deal with this type of reality.”

Davis told me this was the first student that has died in the 11-year history of his newer school in Brooklyn.

WKBW Buffalo State campus Monday.

I asked Buffalo State how they work with students to make sure they try to remain safe off-campus.

“Just mindful of where they are traveling, travel with folks that they know and to communities that they know,” Gordon responded.

