Buffalo State College student killed in off-campus shooting on Bird Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo State College student was killed in an off-campus shooting on Bird Avenue early Sunday.

Officers responded to the call around 3:40 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Bird Avenue. According to Buffalo police, a 19-year-old man was shot while inside a home during a party or gathering. He was transported to ECMC where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the victim, but a message from Buffalo State College President Katherine S. Conway-Turner to the Buffalo State Community Sunday identified the victim as Royden Cave, a native of Brooklyn and freshman criminal justice major.

You can read the full message below:

To the Buffalo State Community:



I am deeply saddened to share with you that Buffalo State College student Royden Cave passed away early Sunday morning. A native of Brooklyn, New York, Royden was a 19-year-old freshman criminal justice major.



Buffalo Police informed college officials that Royden was tragically shot at an off-campus gathering early Sunday morning. He was transported to ECMC where he succumbed to his injuries. The incident is currently under investigation by the Buffalo Police Department.



Please know that staff members from our Counseling Center are available to assist and talk with students, faculty, and staff as we grieve the loss of a member of our Buffalo State family. The Counseling Center, which is located on the second floor of Weigel Health Center, can be reached by phone at (716) 878-4436. In addition, help is available 24 hours a day from Crisis Services at (716) 834-3131.



On behalf of the entire Buffalo State community, I express my heartfelt condolences to the Cave family and Royden’s beloved friends. Our hearts ache for you during this difficult time.



Sincerely,



Katherine S. Conway-Turner

President

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.