Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams issues statement to parents on school safety

A Message From The Heart To My BPS Parents and Caregivers,

Please talk to your children each day about engaging in safe behaviors. I don’t want to see any child harmed. I know that our children go through a lot… these are very troubling times. Life has become very complicated. Safety is not a game and we do not take it lightly.

I also know that our best shot at creating a culture of safety and wellness in our schools must include you.

Know that your children value and listen to you. YOU were their first teacher!! YOU are the expert on your children. I know and deeply respect this fact.

I am asking that you please speak with your children so that they understand that, in the Buffalo Public Schools, we will not tolerate:

👉🏾 Violence

👉🏾Weapons being brought into schools or onto school buses

👉🏾Disrespecting peers, teachers and / or staff.

We in BPS are here to serve… educate… and support your children. To help them to make their dreams a reality, but we NEED YOUR HELP.

We have counselors, social workers, psychologists, nurses, and more to help… but we also need you. The goal for all of us (including you, I know) is to have safe, high-performing schools. Thank you for your support!! Feel free to share.

Sincerely,

BPS Superintendent of Schools

Dr. Tonja Williams