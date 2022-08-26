Top priorities outlined for Buffalo Public School District

BUFFALO, NY — With a new school year set to begin in a little more than a week, the leader of the Buffalo Public School District outlined her priorities.

Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams delivered her first State of the Schools Address titled “Equity for All” at City Honors School Friday morning.

She unveiled her strategic plan for the next three years called “Five by 25”.

Dr. Williams was greeted with a standing ovation as she entered the stage to speak. Those in attendance included the school community, school partners, Say Yes Buffalo, Buffalo Mayor Bryon Brown, parents, and some school students.

“Welcome to the Buffalo Public Schools — where excellence is our primary expectation with no excuses,” declared Dr. Williams.

The strategic plan includes five goals:

Eliminate achievement and opportunity gaps

Access to education excellence and accelerated learning

Prioritizing safety, security, and wellness

Amplify all voices and cultivating trust

Activate partnerships

Superintendent Williams is pledging the goals will be completed over the next three years of her contract with the district. She says the “clock is ticking” to achieve the goals.

“Let me be clear. I have a three-year contract, so we don't have forever. We have three years,” remarked Williams.

Dr. Williams says safety and security are a priority. She says last February's violence at McKinley High School where a student was stabbed and a security guard was shot was “dreadful" and “frightening".

“One that we must and we will do everything within our power to never experience in our district ever again,” stated Dr. Williams.

The district has hired more security officers and ordered new metal detectors for its high schools.

“But what they can expect is that there will be security checks in all of our high schools for all of our children and it is to make sure they are all safe,” described Williams.

The detectors won’t be in place for the state of the school year.

Williams says the district has also upgraded its school “Code of Conduct”.

“But make no mistake, acts of extreme violence in our schools will not — it will not — it will not be tolerated. It will be handled swiftly and severely,” Williams noted.

Williams says the district is also partnering with many groups to support students including the Buffalo Peacemakers, Back to Basics and Mad Dads.

The superintendent also said the district is still trying to deal with the ongoing bus driver shortage that is occurring nationwide.

The district is also considering a policy of reimbursing parents who drive their children to and from school. I asked Dr. Williams where that stands.

“We are still pulling the data and it would be a pilot. It wouldn't be for all. It would just be a pilot. We need to start small and make sure that we get it right,” Williams noted.

School parents and caregivers are being asked to download an app called First View that will offer ‘real-time’ information on bus pick-ups and delays. The district is also considering purchasing bus passes for parents who are willing to bring their kids to school.

Dr. Williams also addresses labor contracts. She noted that for the first time ever, the district has already completed agreements with ten of 11 unions in the district.

However, the Buffalo Teachers Federation contract remains unresolved. But the superintendent says she’s committed to completing an agreement.

“We want our teachers to have a contract. They work incredibly hard. We value what they do, and so I’m hoping we can get it settled exponentially — that’s my hope,” replied Williams.

Buffalo Teacher Federation President Phil Rumore did not appear to be in the audience for the State of the Schools address, but Williams tells 7 News the union leader was invited to attend.

The superintendent is promising higher academic performance and higher graduation rates over the next three years.

Dr. Williams says they will be looking to assessments to keep students on an achievement track.

“We're looking at all of our fourth graders taking some kind of assessment to see where they are and ‘norming' that against where the state is and where the nation is with those tests. If we are falling short in any area we certainly don't hide it. We are being transparent and we get in and provide intervention so we can bring our students up to where they need to be,” remarked Williams.

Attendance has also been a big problem in the city school district, but Williams says it is extremely important and they are calling on parents and caregivers to make sure their children are prepared each day to attend school and the rigors of academics.

The district also showcased some of its talented students Friday including these young musicians from the Arthur Eve School.

5th grader Alaya McClure tells me she's excited about the new school year.

“I'm going to get on the bus bring school supplies — learn where my seat is — meet the teacher — meet my classmates and more other stuff,” McClure described.

