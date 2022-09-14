Teen arraigned for stabbing another student at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo was arraigned Wednesday morning before Youth Part Judge Brenda M. Freedman on one count of first-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the 16-year-old girl allegedly stabbed another student, a 17-year-old girl, while inside a restroom at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management.

The district attorney's office said the 17-year-old girl was taken to ECMC with injuries to her back. The 16-year-old girl is scheduled to return on September 19 for a felony hearing and was held without bail.

“I am upset that a new school year has started with this violent incident. I want the youth in our community to understand that there are serious consequences to engaging in any criminal behavior – especially inside of a school. This violent behavior will not be tolerated and my office will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases in Youth Part. My thoughts and prayers are with the victim of this attack. I hope that she makes a full and swift recovery." - Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn

