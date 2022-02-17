Buffalo Public Schools pushes back McKinley High School return date

BUFFALO,N.Y. (WKBW) — Students at McKinley High School in Buffalo will wait longer before returning to in-person instruction following a violent attack outside the school last week.

Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash and the district say students at the school will remain on remote learning until the end of February.

Seniors are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, February 28, while juniors begin on March 1, and freshman and sophomores return March 2.

Previously, students were expected to return on Thursday.

The Buffalo Board of Education was expected to outline a reopening plan during Wednesday's meeting as parents demanded better communication from the board, but the plan still needs modifications.

At Wednesday's BPS Board of Education meeting, the Buffalo Council of Supervisors and Administrators pleaded with BPS Superintendent Kriner Cash to provide basic safety features throughout the city's schools.

"Many of our buildings do not have fully functioning PA systems. Imagine an effort to try and lock down the school because of an emergency without a fully functioning PA system in our buildings," said Robert Boreanaz, representing the Buffalo Council of Supervisors and Administrators.

"We are in the position to basically get whatever you need. Our school principals, if you're feeling unsafe and you want more to help you do your job better, absolutely," said Cash in response to Boreanaz.

Police say two 17-year-old suspects are in custody in connection to the stabbing of a 14-year-old student and shooting of a security guard at McKinley High School. Both the student and security guard are recovering.

