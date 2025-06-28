Buffalo Police: Suspect in custody in connection with shooting at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced on Friday night that a suspect was taken into custody in connection with the shooting at Canalside on Monday.

"BREAKING: Buffalo Police have a suspect in custody in relation to the Canalside shooting Monday night. More information to follow," the post on the department's Facebook page said.

Police said a search warrant was conducted by officers and the Buffalo Police SWAT team on the 1500 block of E Delavan Avenue on Friday, and one suspect was apprehended and a loaded SCCY CPX-2 was recovered.

According to police, a 17-year-old Buffalo male has been charged with:



One count of second-degree attempted murder

Two counts of first-degree assault

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of first-degree reckless endangerment

Just before 8 p.m. Monday, two men were shot at Canalside. Police said a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times, and a 19-year-old man was shot once in the leg. Both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they obtained DNA and video evidence, and their preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting was targeted in nature. Police then released photos of two individuals they said were persons of interest.

We followed up on the shooting on Wednesday and again on Friday.

On Wednesday, we spoke to Western New Yorkers who were back at Canalside.

"Not let the bad times outweigh the good times," said Maximillian Moore, chef and owner of Liberty Hound restaurant at Canalside.

That was the message many sent as they returned to enjoy the waterfront.

On Friday, Buffalo Waterfront officials told 7 News they are working with police to increase patrols at Canalside and have hired private security "out of an abundance of caution" following the shooting Monday night.

