Buffalo Police investigate late-night shooting on Gatchell Street

Posted at 4:39 AM, Jun 28, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say one man was rushed to ECMC after being shot late Sunday night.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near Gatchell Street and Broadway.

They say the man was shot several times. His condition is unclear.

No arrests have been made.

This shooting adds to an already violent weekend, in which another five people were shot, including two deadly shootings: one on North Ogden Street and another at Playter and Kent Streets.

Anyone with information on these shooting is urged to call the Buffalo Police tip line at (716) 847-2255.

