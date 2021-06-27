27-year-old man killed in shooting on North Ogden Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting on North Ogden Street in Buffalo, Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 300-block of North Ogden Street.

Upon arrival, detectives say they saw a man shot multiple times by a person or several people allegedly inside of a car.

The man died at the scene and police believe that this shooting was targeted.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.