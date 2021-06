BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a deadly shooting on Playter and Kent Streets, Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a man was shot and declared dead at the scene.

Officers say they are working to identify the man who was shot and killed.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (761) 847-2255.