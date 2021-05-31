Buffalo Police impound 31 illegal vehicles during ATV crackdown operation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is cracking down on the use of ATVs in the city.

Police say Sunday afternoon they teamed up with New York State Police for an ATV operation. They impounded a total of 31 illegal vehicles. The department says they also issued 40 summonses and made three arrests.

Buffalo Police Department

This has been an ongoing problem in the City of Buffalo. It actually prompted a new law, making it more expensive and harder to get an impounded vehicle back from police. That law went into effect in March.