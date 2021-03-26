City of Buffalo announces new program to combat illegal ATV and dirt bike use

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has announced a new program that will provide a reward for information leading to the confiscation of dirt bikes and ATVs operating illegally in the city.

Mayor Byron Brown joined Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo to make the announcement Friday afternoon.

Rinaldo said those who have information can contact the BPD tip line at (716) 847-2255 and leave their contact information. Someone from BPD will contact you to collect the information and if successful in the confiscation, a reward of up to $100 will be issued.

Rinaldo also said this is not just happening in Buffalo, it's happening throughout the country and it is a serious issue.

Throughout the summer of 2020 there were several instances of off-road vehicles taking over city streets. In September the Buffalo Police Department partnered with the Erie County Sheriff's Office on a coordinated effort to get them off the streets.

Buffalo Common Council Members introduced legislation to combat illegal ATV use in January, Rinaldo said Friday the legislation was recently passed. The new penalty for illegal operation will include a fine of up to $2,500 and seizure of the vehicle.

Officials say the city has introduced this new program to get the community involved and try to get ahead of the issue before the warmer weather arrives.