Buffalo police impound several ATVs, dirt bikes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said since April the department has impounded 33 ATVs and dirt bikes.

Rinaldo said numerous city ordinances for illegal operation have been written, which is a fine of up to $2,500. Over 100 vehicle and traffic summonses have been written as well.

In March, the City of Buffalo announced new program to combat illegal ATV and dirt bike use. Rinaldo said the program has helped BPD, they're receiving a lot of tips and that have helped formulate a plan to respond to the issue.

According to Rinaldo, when these vehicles are impounded the owners have a very limited amount of time to retrieve them.

In order for the vehicles to be released, the owners must:

Pay all associated towing, impound and storage fees.

Pay the city ordinance fine.

Register the vehicle(s) with the NYS DMV.

If the owners do not meet the requirements to retrieve the vehicles and the time lapses, the city will auction the vehicles off. However, it will not auction them off to the public. The vehicles will be auctioned off to a scrap processor and they will be destroyed. Rinaldo said this is to avoid the same vehicle being impounded several times for illegal activity.