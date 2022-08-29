Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper continues push to restore key creek with "Scajaquada September"

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has been working to restore the Scajaquada Creek for close to two decades and now the organization is making a new push to get you involved with a month long initiative called "Scajaquada September".

"Scajaquada September is all about Scajaquada", Jill Jedlicka, The Executive Director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, tells 7 News. "It's such an amazing creek system that we decided to dedicate an entire month celebrating this water resource, getting people out to learn about it, and most importantly to advocate for it's restoration."

Jedlicka says the work to restore Scajaquada Creek is an important mission for many communities. The 13-mile stream stretches from Lancaster, through Depew and Cheektowaga and into the City of Buffalo. It eventually connects with the Black Rock Canal and feeds into the Buffalo River.

Sewage overflows, storm water runoff and years of industrial pollution continue to be major challenges.

Just last week the DEC announced an emergency cleanup of coal tar and other hazardous substances found in the water. It's an example of some of the obstacles Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper faces in its effort.

"Any time you are dealing with industrial contamination its significant," says Jedlicka. "The type of contamination we are seeing there does pose a human health risk. That's why it ratchets up the attention".

Even with setbacks, progress that Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has made along the Scajaquada is easy to spot, including the restored wetlands habitat on a stretch of the creek that runs through Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo.

"What are team did was to design a system to work with nature," says Jedlicka. "There is natural spring water that actually feeds underneath ground at Forest Lawn Cemetery. We created pathways for that natural spring water to collect and reconnect to the creek".

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is inviting you to get involved during Scajaquada September with

September 1 – Scajaquada Sweep & Kickoff

September 7 – Lunch & Learn: State of Scajaquada

September 24 – Scajaquada Scavenger Hunt

September 26 – Slow Roll

Those interested in more information can find more at Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper here.

"Our hope and what is core to Waterkeeper's mission is that some day we hope that our community will have restored and clean water ways. That no one has to worry anymore about what's in our water."

