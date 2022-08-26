NYSDEC begins emergency clean-up at Scajaquada Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Friday that the spill response unit is working to remove hazardous materials from Scajaquada Creek.

The DEC, State Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and City of Buffalo conducted an investigation and found coal tar and other hazardous substances in the water.

They determined that the substances were coming from a pumphouse on Niagara Street near Black Rock Canal.

The public is advised to avoid Scajaquada Creek until further notice. Warnings will be posted to remind the public that the water quality is not suitable for fishing or recreation.

Beginning on August 26: