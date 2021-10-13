Buffalo native Trini Ross sworn in as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Trini E. Ross was sworn in Monday as United States Attorney for the Western District of New York.

Ross was nominated by President Joe Biden in July and unanimously confirmed by the Senate in September.

President Biden signed her commission October 5 and Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford administered the oath of office Monday.

“It is an honor to serve as the United States Attorney for the Western District of New York,” stated U.S. Attorney Ross. “I look forward to working with the dedicated staff in our office, as well as our law enforcement partners at the federal, state and local levels, as we all work together to uphold the mission of the Department of Justice. I also look forward to working with our community partners as we strive to make the neighborhoods throughout our district safe and secure for all residents.”

Ross was the first Black woman to be nominated for the office and was also an Assistant United States Attorney in the district from 1995 to 2018.

A native Buffalonian, Ross is a graduate of Hutchinson Central Technical High School in Buffalo. She received a bachelor's degree from SUNY Fredonia, her MA from Rutgers University and her law degree from the University at Buffalo School of Law. Ross has been an adjunct professor at UB's School of Law since 2006. She also served as Director of Investigations, Legal Division, with the National Science Foundation's Office of Inspector General.

Ross will serve a four-year term. She will replace James P. Kennedy, Jr., who took office in 2017.