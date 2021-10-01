Buffalo native Trini Ross confirmed as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBW) — The United States Senate confirmed the nomination of Trini Ross to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York on Friday.

Ross was nominated by President Joe Biden in July of this year. She is the first Black woman to be nominated for the office. She was an Assistant United States Attorney in the same district she will now lead from 1995 to 2018.

A native Buffalonian, Ross is a graduate of Hutchinson Central Technical High School in Buffalo. She received a bachelor's degree from SUNY Fredonia, her MA from Rutgers University and her law degree from the University at Buffalo School of Law. Ross has been an adjunct professor at UB's School of Law since 2006. She also served as Director of Investigations, Legal Division, with the National Science Foundation's Office of Inspector General.

Ross will serve a four-year term. She will replace James P. Kennedy, Jr., who took office in 2017.