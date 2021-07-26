President Biden announces U.S. Attorney nominee for the Western District of New York

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Monday President Joe Biden announced eight nominees to serve as U.S. Attorneys across the country, including the Western District of New York.

Trini E. Ross, the U.S. Attorney nominee for the Western District of New York, is the first Black woman to be nominated for the office. Ross has served as the Director of Investigations, Legal Division, with the National Science Foundation’s Office of Inspector General since 2018 and has been an adjunct professor at the University at Buffalo School of Law since 2006. She received her J.D., cum laude, from the University at Buffalo School of Law in 1992, her M.A. from Rutgers University in 1990, and her B.A. from SUNY Fredonia in 1988. Ross was also an Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of New York from 1995 to 2018.

"These individuals—many of whom are historic firsts—were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice," the White House said in a statement.

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who recommended Ross for the position, released the following statement Monday:

Trini Ross is the consummate Western New Yorker. As a product of local public schools — from Hutch Tech, to Fredonia, to UB Law — Trini Ross rose to become one of the most respected attorneys in Buffalo. I was proud to recommend her for this position, knowing that she will continue her commitment to the highest standards of legal professionalism as the newest United States Attorney. I look forward to moving her nomination through the Senate. - Sen. Schumer

Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY26) also released a statement in support of Ross Monday.

President Biden has made a wise choice with the selection of Trini Ross, an experienced attorney and Western New York native, as his nominee for U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York State, based in Buffalo. Ms. Ross is not only well-qualified, but her nomination is historic as the first Black female to be nominated for this office. - Congressman Higgins

James P. Kennedy, Jr. is the current U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York and has been since November 2017.