Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announces general election write-in campaign after losing primary to India Walton

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's loss to India Walton in the Democratic primary for Mayor of Buffalo, the Brown campaign has officially announced a write-in campaign.

Brown made the announcement Monday evening surrounded by supporters at the Statler. He is seeking reelection for a fifth term in the November general election, the campaign previously announced a potential write-in campaign was "under serious consideration."

Following her Democratic primary win, Walton sat down with 7 Eyewitness News to discuss her plans for the City of Buffalo, which she says includes raising taxes up to one percent. If she wins the general election in November, she would become the first female mayor in City of Buffalo history.

In response to the announcement of the write-in campaign by Brown, the India Walton campaign issued the following statement Monday:

Byron Brown’s decision to run a write-in campaign supported by Carl Paladino and the PBA is deeply disappointing. Brown can attempt to distance himself from Paladino all he wants, but it is clear who is really behind this campaign. We urge Brown to accept the will of the voters, end this futile campaign, and help us work towards a seamless transition. It would be a shame for Brown to ruin his legacy by partnering with right-wing real estate developers in this pointless effort. The people of Buffalo deserve so much better than this. - The India Walton Campaign

Sunday, Brown said that he, "is not seeking and will not seek" support from Carl Paladino in a potential write-in campaign for the November mayoral election.