WATCH: India Walton on her plans for Buffalo after defeating incumbent Mayor Byron Brown in the Democratic primary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following her primary night victory over incumbent Mayor Byron Brown on Tuesday, Democratic mayoral candidate India Walton spoke to 7 Eyewitness News anchor Ed Drantch about her plans for the City of Buffalo.

If elected in November, Walton would be the first woman to serve as Buffalo's mayor. There are no Republican candidates. However, Walton could face her primary opponent again in the general election, if Brown chooses to run a write-in campaign. Walton's win over Brown on Tuesday is already historic-- Brown is the city's longest-serving mayor in history, and was running for an unprecedented fifth term.

On Wednesday, Walton spoke to Ed Drantch about what this win means. She said, "the people of Buffalo are ready for change. It means women belong in positions of leadership. It means there are no boundaries for working-class Buffalonians."

Walton says taxes will go up by a half percent to one percent, to cover services like snow removal on sidewalks. She also said, "there will be some budget reallocations. We are spending about a third of our budget on policing and crime is not down-- so we are doing something wrong and we need to take a step back and look at how we're allocating funding."

Ed Drantch's entire interview with India Walton can be watched in the video player above.