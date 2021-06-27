Mayor Brown 'not seeking support' from Carl Paladino in potential write-in campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said on Sunday that he, "is not seeking and will not seek" support from Carl Paladino in a potential write-in campaign for the November mayoral election.

In a statement from the Brown for Buffalo campaign, the mayor says he's appreciative of the support from Buffalo residents about his potential write-in campaign following an upset to India Walton in the Democratic primary on Tuesday but he, "did not seek, nor will accept in any form, should he pursue a write-in campaign from Carl Paladino.

Carl Paladino, owner of Ellicott Development, told 7 Eyewitness News on Friday that he would consider launching a write-in campaign for the general election in November if Brown chooses not to do so.

A review of Erie County Board of Elections data shows Ellicott Development donated $1,250 to the 43x79 political action committee.

43x79 donated $13,100 to the Brown campaign.

When reached by phone on Sunday, Paladino said his sole focus is making sure Walton doesn't getting elected in November. "She's not competent. She brings nothing with her," he said.

“Byron Brown was willing to name Carl Paladino amongst his supporters just two days ago as he was shamelessly smearing my name," Walton said in a statement. "By refusing to concede after the votes were counted on Tuesday in our favor, our current mayor has ignored the will of the voters and opened the door to the dark side of politics when we should be working towards a collaborative and respectful transition of power.

We appreciate the amazing outpouring of support from so many Buffalonians as well as elected officials at the local, state and federal level who are eager to work together for the betterment of our city. We are hearing loud and clear that people want to see a new kind of leadership in Buffalo that listens to and represents everyday people, and we’re not letting up.”

