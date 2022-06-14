ONE MONTH LATER: Standing strong amid grief, family of Jefferson 10 victim wants conversations about race to continue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was one month ago, 52-year-old Margus Morrison's family spoke with 7 News, just two days after he was tragically killed, along with 9 others, at Tops on May 14.

Morrison was known for having a contagious laugh and energy that could be felt a mile away.

His brother, Frederick, and their pastor shared what it has been like moving forward and the change they hope to see.

Margus Morrison's brother, Frederick Morrison said, "The healing process is slow but it's getting better because he isn't ever going to be with me but the process is going to be hard. It's going to be a lifelong situation."

It been a lot of ups and downs for Frederick and his family, as they grieve the loss of a father, son, brother and friend.

Thanks to a hefty support system, Margus' youngest and now only living brother, Frederick is standing strong.

Frederick Morrison said, "Talking, memories, good memories, and laughing. Keep that laughter together and he's right there in the heart. As long as you're right there in the heart, he ain't never gone."

On a lighter note, over the last month, Morrison has witnessed the Buffalo community cradled, as it endured something that changed its tone forever.

Morrison said, "Very appreciative. I'm very happy about all that."

"I've seen in the last 30 days, an outpouring of love. I've seen community coming around each other, and not just coming around each other, but identifying what it is that we need, what it is that we want and being vocal about that," Reverend Denise Walden-Glenn said told Pheben Kassahun Tuesday afternoon. "There's been a huge movement to unify, even in the grassroots organization that serve the east side of Buffalo. We have come together unlike ever before. Typically, our work can be very siloed, but we are unified in making sure that we don't just address the immediate needs in our community but help build up those long term solutions that will be needed to continue to heal our community, but also strengthen our community because those are things that we should have had all along."

While wounds continue to heal, Voice Buffalo executive servant leader Rev. Walden-Glenn, said more needs to be done than just addressing ages around getting gun permits. She said we can do so by challenging lawmakers to look into another bill-- one that addresses hate crimes.

"We also need to talk about how we are going to address racism and hate in our nation, which is something that has plagued our nation since the beginning. Since it's existence. Now is the time that we start to do things that will put those things to bed and really create the Americas that I think we all really deserve," Rev. Walden-Glenn said. "Look at what does it look like to create an anti-white supremacy, hate bill, where we are not just addressing the person who did the crime but all the things that got them to a place of doing that crime."

The Reverend is also challenging every faith community to take action.

"It is time that we do the work that put's our faith into action. Understanding that yes, we pray, yes praise, yes we study, but what does it look like for us to live out and actually do things in my faith tradition. We'll say that Jesus did and put our faith into action," Rev. Walden-Glenn said.

It’s been exactly one month since the tragic mass shooting at Tops claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 3 others.



May their names live on. #Jefferson10 🕊🤍

Speaking with the families since the 14th, Rev. Denise Walden-Glenn added that it has been very humbling "in a different way" to walk and talk through this grieving process with them.

She said she has a tremendous amount of faith for Buffalo, and the nation as a whole, to continue to address hate in our nation.