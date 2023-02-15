Live updates: Buffalo mass shooting gunman sentenced on state charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The man who shot and killed 10 people, injuring three more, at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022 is in State Supreme Court in Erie County Wednesday morning for sentencing.

Family members of the victims and survivors have been invited to provide victim impact statements to the court.

The sentencing is the next step in a long and multi-faceted legal process that began with the shooter's first appearance in Buffalo City Court on May 14.

7 News is broadcasting and streaming the proceedings live. In addition, live updates can be found below.

9:00 a.m. Family members of victims have begun to enter the court room at Erie County Court.