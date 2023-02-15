Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo Mass Shooting

Actions

Live updates: Buffalo mass shooting gunman sentenced on state charges

TOPS SHOOTING
WKBW
TOPS SHOOTING
Posted at 9:08 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 09:14:44-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The man who shot and killed 10 people, injuring three more, at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022 is in State Supreme Court in Erie County Wednesday morning for sentencing.

Family members of the victims and survivors have been invited to provide victim impact statements to the court.

The sentencing is the next step in a long and multi-faceted legal process that began with the shooter's first appearance in Buffalo City Court on May 14.

7 News is broadcasting and streaming the proceedings live. In addition, live updates can be found below.

9:00 a.m. Family members of victims have begun to enter the court room at Erie County Court.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up