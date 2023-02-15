How can we begin to overcome white supremacy?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's an ugly truth, white supremacy exists in our country. Moments before sentencing the Tops mass shooter to life without parole, Judge Susan Eagan analyzed America's history of white supremacy.

"Our nation was founded and built in part on white supremacy. We have a long way to go," said Judge Eagan.

She went through that history from early European settlers to years of slavery to redlining and other discriminatory practices that lead to May 14th.

She called white supremacy a cancer, one that spread to Buffalo, NY when 10 of our neighbors were gunned down in a grocery store.

"My dad, my best friend who was snatched from this world because of something he couldn't change. The color of his skin," said Deja Brown, the daughter of Andre Mackneil.

Stephanie Waters' sister was one of the survivors. Waters was just on a zoom that morning with a group who discusses fighting racism. Hours later, she found out her sister was in an ambulance because of a white supremacist.

"He bought into the lies of this country that somehow because of the chemicals in our skin, we are superior. We were not even the first ones here in the U.S.," said Waters.

But many say it's time we take this conversation out of the courtroom, including Gendron's lawyers.

"We as a community, need to have those conversations in our legislative bodies and in our living rooms to achieve meaningful change," said Brian Parker, defense attorney.

How can we do better?

"We must call out injustice in our daily lives when we see it, we must reject racism in all of its forms," said Judge Eagan.

Despite this ugly truth, the generational trauma and pain, hope shines through.

"For a long time in America, people never thought slavery would end...a lot of people said segregation would never end in America, but people never gave up. We can defeat white supremacy too," said Ben Crump, civil rights attorney.

