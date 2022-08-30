How to watch: Buffalo Strong Conversation on mental health needs and the evolution of education

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It has been almost four months since the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue changed the fabric of our city forever.
But hate won't win, and the best way to fight that is through education.
We hope you'll join us Thursday at 7 p.m. for the hour-long Buffalo Strong Conversation on 7 ABC or the WKBW app on your favorite streaming device.
We'll be joined by a distinguished panel at Buffalo's Merriweather Library who will offer their expertise on mental health needs and the evolution of education to help confront and challenge ideas of white supremacy as we look to keep the conversation moving forward.
The panel includes:
- Garnell Whitfield - his 86-year-old mother, Ruth, was murdered in the Tops shooting. He testified before Congress, challenging lawmakers to act against white supremacy and the nation's epidemic of gun violence.
- Dr. Ashley Watson - an education practitioner, a therapist, and the founder of RealTalk, a community-based organization.
- Karl Shallowhorn - Director of Youth Programs, Mental Health advocates of Western New York.
- Rev. Denise Walden-Glenn - Executive Servant Leader of Voice Buffalo.
- Zeneta Everhart - her son, Zaire, was injured in the Tops shooting. She too has testified before Congress, calling for stricter gun laws and more educational tools to confront racism.
- Dr. Darren Brown-Hall - Superintendent of Williamsville Central Schools.