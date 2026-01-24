Buffalo man sentenced to three years of probation after injuring chihuahua

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to three years probation for injuring a chihuahua.

Deandre J. Rogers, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated cruelty to animals for the attack that happened last May.

An Erie County judge ordered him to serve three years probation, 30 hours of community service, and pay close to $6,000 in restitution to the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Prosecutors say Rogers intentionally hit a 9-year-old female Chihuahua named "Bella" inside a residence on the 200 block of Geary Street in Buffalo. Bella was taken to BluePearl Pet Hospital for skull fractures and other serious physical injuries.

The dog was transferred to the custody of the SPCA Serving Erie County for rehabilitation. She has since been adopted by a new owner.

According to the DA's office, Roger's is not allowed to own, harbor, or have custody or control of any animals for the next 15 years.