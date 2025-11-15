Buffalo man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge for injuring a chihuahua

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 30-year-old Deandre J. Rogers of Buffalo pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of attempted aggravated cruelty to animals.

According to the DA, on May 10, 2025, Rogers intentionally hit the dog, an approximately 9-year-old female Chihuahua named “Bella,” while inside a residence on the 200 block of Geary Street. Bella was taken to BluePearl Pet Hospital and was hospitalized for skull fractures and other serious physical injuries. The dog was later transferred to the custody of the SPCA Serving Erie County for rehabilitation and then adopted by a new owner.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

Rogers faces a maximum of 364 days in jail and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 23, 2026. He remains released on his own recognizance.

The DA's office said at the sentencing proceeding that it will request that the court impose a lifetime securing order that prohibits Rogers from owning, harboring, or having custody or control of any animals. A temporary securing order remains in effect.