Buffalo man facing animal cruelty charges for injuring chihuahua

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly injuring a chihuahua earlier this year.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 30-year-old Deandre Rogers was arraigned Thursday in Buffalo City Court on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

According to the DA, Rogers is accused of intentionally hitting a dog, an approximately 9-year-old female Chihuahua named “Bella,” while inside a residence on the 200 block of Geary Street on May 10, 2025. Bella was taken to BluePearl Pet Hospital and was hospitalized for skull fractures and other serious physical injuries. The dog was later transferred to the custody of the SPCA Serving Erie County for rehabilitation and adoption.

SPCA Serving Erie County

Rogers was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail and he is scheduled to return for a felony hearing on August 21. As a condition of his release, the DA's office requested that the Court impose a securing order that prohibits the him from owning, harboring, or having custody or control of any animals while the case is pending prosecution.

Rogers faces up to two years of incarceration if convicted of the highest charge.