Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to shooting of youth football coach in 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison in connection to the shooting of a youth football coach in 2019.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 20-year-old Jason L. Washington, Jr. was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court to a determinate sentence of 25 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. He was sentenced as a second felony offender.

Washington was 17 years old when the shooting occurred on August 31, 2019.

According to the district attorney's office, Washington was involved in a fight at Emerson Park as a little league football game was ending and a football coach, 36-year-old Norzell “Nore” Aldridge, attempted to break up the altercation and hit Washington in the head with a football helmet. Washington fired multiple shots and Aldridge was shot in the side of his torso and died at the hospital. A 20-year-old man was also shot, he was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was treated and released.

A jury found Washington guilty of the following in March 2022: