Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter in connection to shooting of youth football coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A jury has found a Buffalo man guilty of manslaughter in connection to the shooting of a local youth football coach in 2019.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced after four hours of deliberation following a three-and-a-half-day trial a jury found 20-year-old Jason L. Washington, Jr. guilty of:

One count of manslaughter in the first degree

One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

One count of assault in the second degree

The district attorney's office said Washington was acquitted of the other charges in the indictment against him.

Washington was 17-years-old when the shooting occurred on August 31, 2019.

According to the district attorney's office, he was involved in a fight at Emerson Park as a little league football game was ending and a football coach, 36-year-old Norzell “Nore” Aldridge, attempted to break up the altercation and hit Washington in the head with a football helmet. Washington fired multiple shots and Aldridge was shot in the side of his torso and died at the hospital. A 20-year-old man was also shot, he was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was treated and released.

Washington faces a maximum of 32 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced April 21. He continues to remain held without bail.