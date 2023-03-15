Watch Now
Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to fatal stabbing in Cheektowaga

Posted at 11:52 AM, Mar 15, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Jaquan Combs was sentenced in State Supreme Court to 15 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said on June 8, 2022, Combs stabbed 21-year-old Bryce Hill in the neck with a knife during an argument in a parking lot on Harlem Road near Wayne Terrace. Hill died at the scene and Combs was arrested a short time later.

Combs pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in January.

