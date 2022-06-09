Buffalo man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police announced a Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing on Harlem Road Wednesday.

27-year-old Jaquan Combs was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter. He was arraigned Thursday and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center without bail while awaiting hearings.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to 3865 Harlem Road for the report of a fight in the parking lot.

Police said upon arrival 21-year-old Bryce Hill of Cheektowaga was found unresponsive in a doorway at the front of the building with an apparent stab wound to the neck. Employees from the building and officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and additional life-saving efforts were performed by paramedics but Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Combs was located behind the building with blood on him and a folding-style knife with blood on it was allegedly found in his pocket. He was taken into custody without incident.

Investigation revealed Hill was an employee of a business in the building and he and Combs arrived at the address in the same vehicle.

Police said witnesses described seeing Hill and Combs argue and physically struggle and Combs allegedly had a knife during the struggle.