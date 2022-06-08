Cheektowaga police investigating fatal stabbing on Harlem Road

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Harlem Road Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a 21-year-old man was stabbed during an argument in the parking lot of 3865 Harlem Road just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was found unresponsive in the doorway of the building with an apparent stab wound to the neck area when officers arrived. Police said officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and additional life-saving efforts were performed by paramedics but the 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a suspect is in custody. A 27-year-old man was located behind the building and a blood-soaked knife was found on his person. He was transported to Cheektowaga Police Headquarters for questioning and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said it has been determined the two men were known to each other and arrived at the address in the same vehicle. Their names have not been released.