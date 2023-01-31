Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to fatal stabbing in Cheektowaga

COMBS.jpg
Erie County District Attorney's Office
COMBS.jpg
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 12:41:03-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 27-year-old Jaquan Combs pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

According to the district attorney's office, on June 8, 2022, Combs stabbed 21-year-old Bryce Hill in the neck with a knife during an argument in a parking lot on Harlem Road near Wayne Terrace in the Town of Cheektowaga. Hill died at the scene and Combs was arrested a short time later.

cheektowaga stabbing.jpg

Combs faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15. He remains held without bail.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up