Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years to life for murder of 13-year-old in 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of a 13-year-old girl in Buffalo in 2023.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on July 7, 2023, Avantae Ayala intentionally fired a shot towards a group of teenagers outside of an apartment on Mortimer Street near Broadway. 13-year-old Miracle Hunt was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Ayala was charged in March 2024 and found guilty in October 2025 of one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.