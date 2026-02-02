Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years to life for murder of 13-year-old in 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of a 13-year-old girl in Buffalo in 2023.
According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on July 7, 2023, Avantae Ayala intentionally fired a shot towards a group of teenagers outside of an apartment on Mortimer Street near Broadway. 13-year-old Miracle Hunt was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
Ayala was charged in March 2024 and found guilty in October 2025 of one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
"Miracle Hunt was enjoying a summer night with friends when her life was tragically ended. She was an innocent bystander who became a victim of gun violence due to the actions of this defendant. I hope that her family feels justice has been served by this defendant being convicted of all charges and being sentenced to a significant term of incarceration."
- District Attorney Mike Keane