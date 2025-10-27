Buffalo man found guilty of murdering 13-year-old girl in drive-by shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in December for the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old girl.

22-year-old Avantae Ayala was found guilty of Murder and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Jurors made their decision after 90 minutes of deliberation following a five and a half day trial.

The shooting happened on July 7, 2023, outside of an apartment on Mortimer Street near Broadway. Ayala was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle and fired a shot from an illegal pistol toward a group of teenagers who were gathered outside of the apartment. The bullet hit and killed 13-year-old Miracle Hunt.

“Miracle Hunt was enjoying a summer night with friends when her life was tragically ended," said Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane. "She was an innocent bystander who became a victim of gun violence due to the actions of this defendant. I hope that her family feels justice has been served by this defendant being convicted of all charges."

Ayala will return to court on December 22 to be sentenced. He faces 40 years to life behind bars.

