Buffalo man sentenced to 15 years in prison after shooting incident outside Downtown restaurant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced Tuesday afternoon to 15 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said on July 4, 2021, 24-year-old David A. Douglas fired multiple shots from an illegal weapon outside of a restaurant on Ellicott Street in the City of Buffalo. Three people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Buffalo police found Douglas in possession of an illegal loaded handgun and arrested him on July 16, 2021.

Douglas pleaded guilty to one count of second degree attempted murder and one count of second degree criminal possession of a weapon on November 16, 2022.