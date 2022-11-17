Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said on July 4, 2021, 23-year-old David A. Douglas fired multiple shots from an illegal weapon outside a restaurant on Ellicott Street in the City of Buffalo. Three people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Douglas will be sentenced on December 20, 2022. He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.