Buffalo man arraigned for shooting three people outside downtown restaurant

Posted at 1:37 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 13:37:27-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man was arraigned Saturday for allegedly shooting three people outside of a downtown restaurant on July 4, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The district attorney's office says 22-year-old David A. Douglas was arraigned on the following charges:

  • Two counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree (Class “A-II” felonies)
  • One count of Robbery in the First Degree (Class “B” felony)
  • One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony)
  • One count of Robbery in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony)
  • Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree (Class “D” felonies)

Around 12:35 a.m. on July 4 Douglas, aided by another unknown individual, allegedly attempted to commit a robbery outside of a restaurant on Ellicott Street. Douglas is accused of firing multiple shots from an illegal gun in the course of committing the crime. Three people were shot and taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

He is scheduled to return to court Thursday for a felony hearing and he was remanded without bail. If convicted of all charges he faces 25 years to life in prison.

