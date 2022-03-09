Watch
Buffalo man sentenced for firing illegal gun outside of Allentown restaurant

Erie County District Attorney
Posted at 6:14 PM, Mar 09, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for firing an illegal gun outside of an Allentown restaurant in June 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 27-year-old Tysheim R. Evans was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court to a determinate sentence of four years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said on June 6, 2021 while working in the kitchen of an Allentown restaurant, Evans got in an argument with another individual outside behind the restaurant and brandished a loaded illegal handgun. Evans fired one shot at the ground, the shot ricocheted and grazed two male victims. Both were taken to ECMC to be treated for injuries.

Evans pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in January.

According to the district attorney's office, Evans was out on bail in a separate pending criminal matter for possession of another illegal handgun when the shooting occurred.

